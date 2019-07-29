“Miracle baby” born at 13 ounces making “remarkable” progress, doctors say

DES MOINES, IOWA — Jaden Wesley Morrow was born weighing 13 ounces on July 11, making him the smallest preemie baby to be born at Iowa’s Blank Children’s Hospital in the last 10 years, KCCI reports.

Ellonn Smartt, who was 23 weeks along in her pregnancy, was going about her regular routine July 11 when something didn’t feel right to her.

She told her partner, Jordan Morrow, she thought Jaden was going to be born.

Her water broke about 10 minutes later.

She was rushed to the hospital and her son, Elijah Smartt, 3, comforted her on the way by saying, “Mommy, everything will be fine.”

“We think kids don’t notice these things or understand what’s going on, but he did,” Smartt said.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section.

They are now calling Jaden “remarkable” and saying “He’s a miracle baby” especially since babies aren’t even supposed to be able to use their limbs or properly breathe at 23 weeks.

But Jaden was born screaming and flailing his arms around.

“It taught me there’s always a plan, and we learned to be patient. Jaden is here, and that’s all that matters,” Smartt said.

Jaden is currently staying in an incubator before he can move to a crib and his mother can finally hold him.

He is expected to be able to go home before his original due date Nov. 6.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page and CaringBridge site you can check it if you want to learn more about Jaden.