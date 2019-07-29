× Look up! Dueling meteor showers to streak across the sky Monday night

Monday may bring a spectacle of meteors as two meteor showers are set to peak on the same night, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Southern delta Aquariids, which are active from July 12 to Aug. 23, are considered a strong shower, bringing about 16 meteors across the sky per hour.

Meanwhile, the alpha Capricornids, which are active from July 3 to Aug. 15, are less strong, rarely bringing more than five meteors per hour, but the AMS describes them as “bright fireballs.”

The Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids are both expected to peak Monday night.

Together, viewers could see a potential 21 meteors per hour.

The Perseids are also active right now, running from July 17 to Aug. 26, but are not expected to peak until the night of Aug. 12.