‘He was trying to hide behind the tree’: Neighbor sees man charge into house before being shot in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman shot and killed a man who she says had repeatedly assaulted and charged at her with an ax, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Saturday at around 4:10 a.m., police were dispatched to 400 Hickory Lane after being told in a call a shooting had just happened.

The victim, who had called police over a previous assault incident Friday night, told officers that she shot Marquis Parks, 38, in her house, saying he had charged at her with an ax.

When they arrived, police say they found the victim, her daughter and a firearm in front of the house.

Officers found the Parks in the back of the house dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“It looked like he was charging into the house,” a nearby neighbor told FOX8 crews on Monday.

Latonja Mathis said she looked out of her window at around 2:30 a.m. She said she saw Parks standing behind one of the trees in her backyard. She said it looked like “he was trying to hide behind the tree.”

Mathis said she had no idea that Parks was involved in an earlier incident at her neighbor's house.

“I had no idea. I mean, I had seen him around the area, so I didn’t think about it,” she said.

During that previously reported assault on Friday, officers responded to the same residence around 10:04 p.m.

The victim told police she was being grabbed, choked, pushed and shoved by Parks, who was possibly intoxicated, police say.

As a result of the victim's information, officers prepared to enter the house and arrest the suspect, but they say they learned he may have had access to a firearm inside the house.

They decided to establish a perimeter and a tactical team responded, the release says.

Several attempts were made to contact the suspect in the house, but officers say they weren't successful.

Officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant.

They entered the house just before 2:30 a.m. only to learn the Parks had fled during their initial contact with the victim and was no longer there.

High Point police said that no more information will be released in this case as the investigation continues.