Greensboro will accept school supplies as payment for parking tickets in August

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies as payment for parking tickets issued in August, according to a city of Greensboro news release.

Donations must be made within 30 days of the parking violation, not including handicap-parking violations.

The release says a receipt is required because the value of the school supplies has to be equal to or greater than the fine.

Greensboro will donate all the supplies to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse.

The warehouse lets Guilford County school teachers shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

“With the school year quickly approaching, as a city, we wanted to help make a difference for our Guilford County teachers,” said David Parrish, Greensboro city manager.

Suggested donations include:

Glue Sticks

Crayons

No. 2 Pencils

Spiral/Composition Notebooks

Dry Erase Markers

Pencil Top Erasers

Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

3-Ring Binders

Tissues

Antibacterial Wipes

2-Pocket Folders

Flash Drives

Color Copy Paper

Construction Paper

Scissors

All supplies must be brought to the parking office, which can be found on the UG level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., the release says.

Donations will not be accepted at the Water Resources Operation Center.