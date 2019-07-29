Greensboro jeweler makes wearable art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jake Wosinski is not a typical jeweler.

“I make wearable art,” Wosinski said. “My grandfather did it and it had to be the 1940-50s when he started.”

He honors his grandfather with the name of his business, Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry, that he operates in a historical building in downtown Greensboro.

Most of what he knows from making jewelry he's learned from actually doing it and his work is paying off winning national awards.

“Everything that I make is one of one,” Wosinksi said. “It always tends to be the most recent piece I made.”

The best part of his job is he never gets tired of it.

“I don’t work a day in my life,” Wosinski said.

To contact Wosinski, you can visit his website.