Crews face ‘major’ gas leak in Yadkinville

Posted 11:01 am, July 29, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Crews are on scene amid a “major gas leak” on Yadkinville, the fire department reports.

Yadkinville Fire announced the leak over Twitter at about 10:47 a.m. Monday.

The leak is located on West Main Street.

Officials have closed the road while crews work to address the situation.

Yadkinville Fire added that the department has help from outside agencies, including Courtney Fire Department, Yadkin County Fire Marshal, Yadkin EMS Yadkinville Police and Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Google Map for coordinates 36.134366 by -80.667431.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.