Crews face ‘major’ gas leak in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Crews are on scene amid a “major gas leak” on Yadkinville, the fire department reports.
Yadkinville Fire announced the leak over Twitter at about 10:47 a.m. Monday.
The leak is located on West Main Street.
Officials have closed the road while crews work to address the situation.
Yadkinville Fire added that the department has help from outside agencies, including Courtney Fire Department, Yadkin County Fire Marshal, Yadkin EMS Yadkinville Police and Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.