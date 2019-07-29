15-year-old, 16-year-old dead after South Carolina head-on crash kills 3

Posted 9:16 am, July 29, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people are dead after three cars crashed in York County Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on McConnells Highway at Triple Creek Drive when one car crossed the center line, sideswiped another car, causing it to hit a utility pole and then hit another car head-on, according to officials.

The car that crossed the center line was driven by 29-year-old Wesley Kyle Blain, who died at the scene.

When Blain crossed the center line, he struck a car driven by 15-year-old Ashton Dickey and 16-year-old Amara Stagg.

Officials said Stagg was pronounced dead at the scene and Dickey was flown to a hospital in Charlotte, where she later died from her injuries.

In addition to the three fatalities, a passenger in one of the cars was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.