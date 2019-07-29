× 15-year-old, 16-year-old dead after South Carolina head-on crash kills 3

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people are dead after three cars crashed in York County Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on McConnells Highway at Triple Creek Drive when one car crossed the center line, sideswiped another car, causing it to hit a utility pole and then hit another car head-on, according to officials.

The car that crossed the center line was driven by 29-year-old Wesley Kyle Blain, who died at the scene.

When Blain crossed the center line, he struck a car driven by 15-year-old Ashton Dickey and 16-year-old Amara Stagg.

Officials said Stagg was pronounced dead at the scene and Dickey was flown to a hospital in Charlotte, where she later died from her injuries.

In addition to the three fatalities, a passenger in one of the cars was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.