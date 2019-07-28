× Wrestling legend Ric Flair sends encouraging message to NC trooper critically injured in motorcycle accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina State Trooper Christopher Wooten, who was critically injured in a Charlotte motorcycle crash Monday, got an encouraging call from wrestling superstar Ric Flair, WBTV reports.

Andy Schmidt, one of Wooten’s friends, says Flair is one of their childhood heroes and he wanted to see if Flair might be able to wish Wooten well and encourage him.

Watching Flair brings Schmidt back to a simpler time before his friend was injured.

“We would get up, all of us together, and watch wrestling,” Schmidt said. “No worries, no cares, nothing to worry about, certainly nothing like this.”

Wooten was critically injured in a wreck when he went after a car on his highway patrol motorcycle and another car hit him.

Schmidt says he and Wooten grew up wanting to be law enforcement officers.

“It’s something that can happen in law enforcement,” Schmidt said. “You pray it never does, or just like anyone, going out of their house, that they’re all going to make it home that night. He didn’t.”

Not knowing how to help his friend, Schmidt put out a message to Flair through WBTV.

“He’s a warrior, he’s a fighter, Chris is the same way. Two woos can make a right, I do believe,” Schmidt said.

WBTV reports that Flair didn’t record the call, saying he didn’t do it for media publicity, but Schmidt says Flair called Wooten and him.