Woman who is 33 weeks pregnant saves drowning boy

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A Minnesota woman who is 33 weeks pregnant saved a young boy from drowning Sunday after his mother began screaming for help, FOX 9 reports.

Stephanie Swedberg is a former competitive swimmer and lifeguard who had come to the lake to work on floating with her 3-year-old twins.

Swedberg was with her sister in the water around 11 a.m. when they saw a group of 10 to 14-year-old boys swimming in deeper water about 20 feet away.

“I didn’t really realize anything was off until I saw one of the moms fully dressed, sprinting into the water and screaming for somebody to help her son,” Swedberg said. “Then I looked over and I saw one of the boys unable to keep his head above the water.”

Swedberg handed her son off and swam over to the boy who she says wasn’t screaming but bobbing and thrashing around.

Out of all the time she spent as a lifeguard, Swedberg said this was her first rescue.