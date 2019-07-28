Wilmington teens arrested after shots fired, guns and narcotics recovered, police say

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. — Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in Wilmington after a shots fired call, according to a Holly Ridge Police Department news release posted on Facebook.

Officers were dispatched Friday at to a shots fired call and given a description of a suspect vehicle.

When a corporal arrived, he saw a vehicle turn onto the street then stop before abruptly speeding off onto the highway.

After the corporal caught the vehicle at an intersection, the suspects were identified as Addison Black,18, of Wilmington and Noah Cooper, 18, of Wilmington, the release says.

Police say a felony vehicle stop was then conducted.

The suspects reportedly had narcotics in their possession.

A witness called and told police they saw the suspects throw a weapon out of the vehicle and a firearm was found and recovered, police say.

The firearm was reportedly stolen out of Georgia.

Police also found out another firearm had been thrown out of the vehicle used a K-9 to find it.

Black faces the following charges:

• Felony Destroy Evidence

• Carry Concealed Weapon

• Resist a Public Officer

• Felony Flee to Elude

• Speeding to Elude

• Failure to Stop for Blue Lights

• Careless & Reckless Driving

• Stop Sign violation

• PWIMSD Schedule IV (Alprazolam-Xanax)

• Manufacture Schedule IV (Alprazolam-Xanax)

• Possession of Marijuana

Cooper faces the following charges:

• Felony Destroy Evidence

• Carry Concealed Weapon

• Resist a Public Officer

• Possession of a Stolen Firearm

• Going Armed to the Terror of the Public

• Discharge a Firearm Within 500Ft of a Dwelling

• PWIMSD Schedule IV (Alprazolam-Xanax)

• Manufacture Schedule IV (Alprazolam-Xanax)

• Possession of Marijuana

They both have a bond of $15,000 set and they are currently in the Onslow County Detention Center.

Holly Ridge police say that Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement.