Two teens accused of stomping on peacock, plucking feather at zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- People in Albuquerque are upset after two teens apparently chased and trapped a peacock at a zoo in order to pluck one of its feathers, KRQE reports.

It's an offense that could land them felony charges.

"They were stomping on the back and he was just going and stomping on the back of his feathers," said Anna, a concerned citizen who didn't want to use her full name.

She says she snapped a photo of the teens yesterday after watching two teens chase a peacock near the zoo playground.

"And it happened pretty quickly. The male stomped on the back of the peacock, the peacock cried out and the feather came out and he picked it up," Anna said.

She says by the time she alerted zoo security, the teens were already gone.

she posted their picture to Facebook and the post when viral.

people were furious, calling the teens disrespectful.

"I think its very bully behavior. It's not something you should be teaching your children to do at all," said Yvonne Crollett, who is furious about the attack.

BioPark zoo officials say they are looking into the incident and Albuquerque police are also investigating.

the head of the zoo says they have signs posted everywhere reminding people to respect the bird's space.

"We don't really want people interacting with our peacocks. They are really just to look at," said Dr. Baird Fleming, BioPark zoo director.

Zoo visitors say they like seeing the peacocks roam around freely and they don't want anyone to jeopardize their safety.

"If you want peacock feathers, I'm sure they sell them at gift shops around here. Anywhere in town, they are pretty popular," Crollett said.

And anna hopes if the teens are caught, they aren't allowed back in the zoo.

"If you can't be trusted around the wildlife or the animals here in the park, then you shouldn't be here. It's not normal behavior and it's not OK" Anna said.