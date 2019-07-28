× Two cars flip and land on roofs in Winston-Salem crash, two people hospitalized

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two cars collided and both vehicles flipped and landed on their roofs Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Late Saturday night, police responded to a car crash just past McGregor Road after several callers said two vehicles were flipped upside down with people trapped inside.

The initial investigation showed that a 2006 Toyota Carolla, driven by Wehilani Z. Nakamura Jones, 25, was going south on South Peace Haven Road and for unknown reasons crossed over the center line into the path of a 2005 Honda Pilot, driven by Carlos E. Fernandez Quintanilla, 18, and both vehicles collided, flipped and landed on their roofs, police say.

Police and fire department officials were able to get all drivers and passengers out of the vehicles.

Jones was taken to Forsyth Hospital with minor injuries and a passenger in the Honda Pilot was taken to Baptist Hospital with minor injuries, the release says.

The road was closed after the crash but is now back open.