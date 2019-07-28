× South Carolina woman dies days after motorcycle crash that killed husband, officials said

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The wife of a South Carolina man killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday died on Saturday, according to Oconee County coroner, WYFF reports.

Mary Rebecca Graham, 35, who was the passenger on the motorcycle, died in an intensive care unit, the coroner said.

Her husband, James Richard “Richie” Rogers Jr., 32, died at the scene of the crash.

At 2:45 p.m., the couple was riding the motorcycle.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck was trying to turn north, failed to yield the right of way and then collided with the motorcycle.

Graham and Rogers were both thrown from the motorcycle and neither were wearing helmets, troopers say.

The driver of the truck is charged with failure to yield at a stop sign, according to troopers.