South Carolina man’s ‘Lion King’ duet with donkey goes viral

Posted 12:32 pm, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35PM, July 28, 2019

SUMTER, S.C. — A man in South Carolina posted a video to Facebook of him singing the opening song to the “TheLion King” with an unlikely partner: a donkey.

In the video, Travis Kinley sings “The Circle of Life” when Nathan the donkey appears and begins braying loudly.

“😂😂😂 Did the Lion King opening and Nathan joined in with me! 😂😂😂😂 I love this dude!” Kinley wrote on Facebook.

The video has gone viral. It has 1.5 million views and over 40,000 shares.

