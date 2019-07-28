South Carolina man’s ‘Lion King’ duet with donkey goes viral
SUMTER, S.C. — A man in South Carolina posted a video to Facebook of him singing the opening song to the “TheLion King” with an unlikely partner: a donkey.
In the video, Travis Kinley sings “The Circle of Life” when Nathan the donkey appears and begins braying loudly.
“😂😂😂 Did the Lion King opening and Nathan joined in with me! 😂😂😂😂 I love this dude!” Kinley wrote on Facebook.
The video has gone viral. It has 1.5 million views and over 40,000 shares.
