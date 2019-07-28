× South Carolina father and son shot to death in robbery, police looking for suspect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a father and son Friday night after robbing their bingo hall, WPDE reports.

Stephen “Steve” Johnson, Sr., 73, and Stephen ‘Sparky” Johnson, Jr., 45, were in their bingo hall, Waccamaw bingo hall outside Myrtle Beach, with other people playing at 9:30 p.m. when the fatal robbery happened, police say.

Heather York, a witness, said a man with his face covered by a bandana ran inside and was trying to steal money when the owner tried to tackle him.

York said she ran away to escape the shooting but came back to help one of the victims.

“He had a gunshot in his chest,” York said. “I just ran up to him and just put as much pressure on it as I could until the EMTs got there.”

York said the father was behind the counter and the son ran to join him and try to save him.

She also said the shooter got away even though a customer tackled him.

Police are still actively searching for the suspect who was caught on a surveillance camera.