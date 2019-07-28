× Pregnant mother killed protecting toddler from gunfire

ATHENS, Ga. — A pregnant Georgia woman was killed after being shot while protecting her baby Monday night, according to Athens-Clarke County police FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

Police say they have detained several people in connection to the shooting death of Ariel Callaway, 24.

Witnesses said Callaway had a 3-year-old son and was due in December.

“Some kids were fighting and then it turned into some adults getting into it, and then the next thing you know gunshots start firing,” said Shandria Walker, Callaway’s sister. “She got hit with her son in her arms.”

The cause of the shooting is still unknown.