Man dies after he's accidentally shot in the head by own passenger in botched drive-by

CHICAGO — A man died after he was shot in the head on accident by his own passenger in a drive-by gone wrong in Chicago, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Matthew Gibson, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at a hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Jake Lee, 27, of Englewood, who allegedly shot Gibson, has been charged over the incident with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Lee is expected to face a murder count and he was denied bail on Tuesday during a hearing.

Prosecutors treated the fatal shooting as a botched drive-by.

They said Gibson was driving in Chicago at 5:40 a.m. and he pulled up next to a white SUV.

Lee was in the front passenger seat and he started to shoot at the SUV with a .40-caliber handgun. At some point, he shot Gibson in the head, prosecutors said. A 22-year-old was wounded in the shooting as well.

Gibson drove over two miles even though he had been shot.

On Monday, prosecutors said Gibson was brain dead and being kept alive in order for his organs to be donated.

On Friday, an autopsy was released that said a gunshot wound was the cause of Gibson’s death.

His death was ruled as a homicide.

Prosecutors said the shooting was captured on surveillance video, but the video did not appear to show shots being fired from the white SUV.

Lee served eight years for conviction in 2011 for aggravated battery with a handgun and he was paroled on April 21, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.