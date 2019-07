Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Goose Masters joined with Greensboro Parks and Recreation to celebrate Greensboro Trails Day Saturday at Country Park.

Goose Masters is a company that specializes in the humane herding of unwelcome Canada geese.

They had a border collie who entertained and educated audiences with live herding demonstrations.

Greensboro Trails Day is an all-day family fun event that offers guided walks and hikes along with kids adventure courses, crafts and storytelling.

