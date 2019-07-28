× Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrested, charged with having sex with underage girl

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol state trooper was arrested Saturday for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl and charged, deputies said, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Riley Marcus Schwarz, 23, has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving sexual activity of a victim 12-15 years of age, deputies say.

The girl’s parents found a journal with details about Schwarz’s relationship with their daughter and Schwarz was confronted by deputies.

The journal provides evidence that Schwarz had been involved with the girl since she was 14 in September 2018.

Deputies say the girl told them she and Schwarz had sex on several occasions.

Schwarz surrendered himself to jail after he admitted to having a relationship with the girl.

He has been fired after holding the job for less than two years, according to a spokesman for the Flordia Highway Patrol.