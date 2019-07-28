× 110-year-old woman credits long life to faith in God

HOUSTON — The year Elizabeth Francis was born the life expectancy for a woman in America was around 54 years and the Oval Office was being built, KTRK reports.

She was born in Louisiana in 1909 and celebrated her birthday Saturday.

Francis was surrounded by a house full of family and friends who all came to wish her a happy birthday.

She says her life is possible because of her faith.

“Blessing of the Lord. He’s the one keeping me,” Francis said. That’s why I’m living.”

Francis is healthy for a woman who’s seen the amount of change she has and she still has her memory.

“It’s really special because she’s been able to watch and see all of her grandchildren grow up and be a part of their lives,” said Ethel Harrison, Francis’ granddaughter.

Her family is thankful for her smile and the stories of her life that she shares with them.

The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, even showed up to celebrate Francis.

She said it was the best way to start the next century of her life.