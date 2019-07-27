Woman shoots, kills man in High Point who she says charged at her with ax, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman shot and killed a man who she says had repeatedly assaulted and charged at her with an ax, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Saturday at around 4:10 a.m., police were dispatched to 400 Hickory Lane after being told in a call a shooting had just happened.

The victim, who had called police over a previous assault incident Friday night, told officers that she shot a man in her house who had charged at her with an ax, the release says.

When they arrived, police say they found the victim, her daughter and a firearm in front of the house.

Officers found the suspect in the back of the house dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The release says his identity will be not be released at this time due to failed attempts to identify, locate and notify next of kin.

During the previously reported assault on Friday, officers responded to the same residence around 10:04 p.m.

The victim told police she was being grabbed, choked, pushed and shoved by the suspect who was possibly intoxicated, police say.

As a result of the victim's information, officers prepared to enter the house and arrest the suspect, but they say they learned he may have had access to a firearm inside the house.

They decided to establish a perimeter and a tactical team responded, the release says.

Several attempts were made to contact the suspect in the house, but officers say they weren't successful.

Officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant.

They entered the house just before 2:30 a.m. only to learn the suspect had fled during their initial contact with the victim and was no longer there.

High Point police detectives are still conducting an active investigation.

Updated information will be provided as soon as possible.