Woman dies by suicide at Charlotte hospital parking deck after SWAT responded, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police said a woman died by suicide after a SWAT situation unfolded Friday night in the parking deck of Atrium Health-Carolinas Medical center in Dilworth in south Charlotte, WSOC reports.

The woman who had a handgun barricaded herself in a car and would not come out, officials said.

Officers said they tried for more than 3 1/2 hours to get the woman out safely, but a shot was fired inside the car and the woman died by suicide.

Authorities said that at about 10:30 p.m., the SWAT situation was over.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the situation was contained in the Medical Center Plaza visitor’s parking deck at 1001 Blythe Blvd.

According to CMPD, it was not an active shooter situation and there was no threat to the public.