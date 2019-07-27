‘Try me!’: Man held sign threatening to shoot speeding drivers, police say

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Police said a Connecticut man was arrested after holding a sign that read “Slow the F*** down!!! or I’ll shoot your windows! Try me!”

On Friday, North Branford Police said they responded to the area of Totoket Road and Sunnyside Drive, where they found Nicholas Spaeth, 29, holding the sign. In addition, police said they noticed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband.

Police said Spaeth was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace. He was subjected to psychological evaluations, but results were not available.

Police said the alleged handgun turned out to be a BB gun.

Spaeth was later released on a promise to appear. No injuries were reported.