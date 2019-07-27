× The ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ strikes again in NC, robs 4th bank

The FBI believes the “Pink Lady Bandit” robbed her 4th bank in North Carolina Friday afternoon.

The suspect robbed the BB&T at 8 Raleigh Street in Hamlet, according to the FBI Charlotte Division.

She was described as a white or Latino female, approximately 5’5″, 130 pounds, wearing a white and black dress, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI at (704) 672-6100.

The FBI is offering a reward of up $10,000.

The first robbery happened on July 20 at the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She then hit Delaware where she robbed the M&T Bank on July 23.

Most recently, the Pink Lady Bandit robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina.

In each robbery, the woman has shown a bank teller a note demanding money. She’s also carried a distinctive pink handbag in two of the three robberies–which is why she was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit.”

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019