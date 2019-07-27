× South Carolina daycare worker is accused of hitting 1-year-old boy in face, charged with neglect of a child

PIEDMONT, S.C. — A South Carolina daycare worker is charged with unlawful neglect of a child after she allegedly hit and knocked down a 1-year-old boy, WSPA reports.

Lauren Paige Grasel, 25, slapped the boy several times in the face, which caused swelling to the mouth and a laceration, and knocked him to the ground by hitting him on the back of the head, arrest warrants say.

The incident happened on July 11 while she was looking after the child, according to the warrant.