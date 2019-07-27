WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 48-4-43-6-11 (11)

South Carolina couple’s U-Haul carrying everything they own stolen overnight

Posted 12:45 pm, July 27, 2019

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A recently moved couple said their U-Haul, which had everything they own in it, was stolen from them overnight, FOX Carolina reports.

The couple recently moved to a new home in Simpsonville, South Carolina Friday, a family friend says.

The family friend also says the couple planned to unpack everything Saturday morning and had only brought in the clothes they were wearing and their bed.

Everything important to the couple was in the U-Haul from regular things to meaningful and sentimental items, and it was nowhere to be found when they went looking for it Saturday.

The couple’s family friend says it was locked when it was stolen.

A police report has been filed.

