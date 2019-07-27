× Raleigh man took inappropriate pictures of 1-year-old girl, will serve 30 years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A Raleigh man who took sexually explicit pictures of a 20-month-old girl has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice, WTVD reports.

In April, Robin Christopher Hildred, 47, of Raleigh, pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing child pornography,.

Hildred was first arrested after he was discovered in an online chat group known to discuss and distribute child pornography.

Homeland Security investigators, Raleigh police officers and Cary police officers seized devices that forensic examination later found sexually explicit images that were taken between December 2017 to April 2018.

Hildred was present at the time of the search and admitted to downloading and storing child pornography.

At this time, he also told investigators he took sexually explicit images of a 1-year-old.