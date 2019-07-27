× NC 3rd deadliest state in country for teen drivers, study finds

A new study has found that North Carolina is the 3rd deadliest state in the nation for teen drivers.

The study, done by Value Penguin, says there are 2.36 annual teen driver deaths per 10,000 licensed teen drivers.

The survey also says 267 NC teenagers died in car crashes from 2013 to 2017 and NC teen drivers are 59% more likely to be killed in a car accident than those in South Carolina.

The study also found that that teenage male drivers were more than 2.5 times as likely to be killed in a car accident than their female counterparts.

Nearly 30% of fatalities occur from June to August, the study says.