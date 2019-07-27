Mom does ‘Acts of Random Caring’ to celebrate son’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Barbara Creep describes her son Adam as a well-rounded young man.

He was an honor roll student, a gifted athlete and someone who loved to make others laugh.

The joy Adam brought to the people around him was taken by addiction.

“Adam struggled most of his life with just trying to fit in,” Creep said. “I think as he got toward his senior year of high school, his anxiety just really was overwhelming for him.”

Creep says Adam tried to find a way to escape and became addicted to over-the-counter medicine.

“After we lost him, I prayed for three months - for God just to show me what his purpose was because I just didn`t believe that he was here and gone at 19 years old and there was just nothing,” Creep said.

She says the answer to that prayer is that her son’s purpose is to spread a message of self-worth.

Creep was inspired to fulfill that calling through ‘Acts of Random Caring,’ which also represents Adam’s initials.

“His birthday is on June 24. We try to do 24 acts of random caring, but if there’s more, then that’s okay too,” Creep said.

Some of those acts include handing out water bottles, paying for a stranger’s meal and leaving money at different stores.

Each kind gesture comes with a note.

“That explains what it is and why. That it’s in honor of my son," Creep said. "A lot of times as I’m driving away, I see them sitting there reading the note and I just cry because someone’s getting to know my son just a little bit, and I feel like his purpose is continuing."

Adam would have turned 24 this past June.

Continuing to share Adam’s story is an example of what Creep calls ‘Adam Ripples.’

“He’s still a part of our family. He’s not gone. I just look at it as he’s been relocated," Creep said.