Man shot, dies after car crash

High Point, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway early Saturday morning, after High Point Police found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene of a single-vehicle car crash near the 2200 block of S Main St, according to a High Point Police Department press release.

The driver, Quenton M Harrington, 25, of Brown Summit, N.C., died from the gunshot wound at the scene of the crash.

Harrington’s vehicle struck a utility pole, and no other vehicles were involved. Officers also found evidence that gunfire struck Harrington’s vehicle.

High Point PD’s traffic unit is also investigating the crash, which the release states is “standard protocol for any accident that results in serious injury or death.”