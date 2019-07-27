FBI, police search for missing 2-year-old after parents died in apparent murder-suicide, FBI says

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The FBI and officers with the Medford Police Department are looking for Aiden Salcido, a 2-year-old boy, after his parents were involved in what appears to be a murder-suicide, the FBI said in a news release Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Following a chase where police stopped Aiden’s parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, because of felony burglary arrest warrants, the boy’s parents were found dead in Montana Wednesday.

The FBI said officers found that Salcido died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Janiak died from a gunshot wound to her head as well.

Aiden was not in the car, which had Oregon license plates, the FBI said.

The couple was investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for a 2018 burglary which resulted in both of them being convicted of the charges against them.

The FBI said Janiak didn’t show up when she was supposed to begin her sentence on June 11 at the Jackson County Jail.

Felony arrest warrants were then issued for the couple.

Relatives told law enforcement officials that Janiak had a mental illness but was a good mother, the FBI said.

Relatives also told officials that the couple and their child were homeless.