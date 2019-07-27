× David Ortiz out of hospital, will recover at home after being shot in Dominican Republic

David Ortiz, former Boston Red Sox player, was released Friday from the Massachusetts General Hospital, ESPN reports.

Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 in the Dominican Republic and has been in the hospital since June 10.

“At home, he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor,” a family source told ESPN. “He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries.”

Ortiz has had three surgeries related to the shooting with the most recent being performed two weeks ago.

Before he was flown back to Boston, his gallbladder was removed, along with part of his intestine, by doctors in the Dominican Republic.

14 people have been arrested so far in the case and police are still looking for others.

Ortiz was reportedly the unintended target after a suspected drug trafficker offered $30,000 for the shooting of a different man, police say.