Asheboro man in Lexington hospital with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An Asheboro man is in the hospital in Lexington with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the area of 946 Wenco Drive Saturday around 12:11 a.m. after a call about a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers say they found several people leaving a party.

During the investigation, detectives located three houses that had been shot at after multiple shell casings were found.

Wake Forrest Lexington Medical Center told police while they were on the scene that a victim arrived to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

Nicholas Alston, 20, of Asheboro, is currently listed in good condition, the release says.

A motive for the shooting is unclear right now due to limited cooperation from people on the scene.