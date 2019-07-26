× Woman arrested after allegedly pouring alcohol into Taco Bell worker’s mouth through drive-thru window

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A woman was arrested in what a sheriff’s office called the “weirdest” DUI arrest of the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared the bizarre story to Facebook on Sunday.

At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s sergeant was behind as Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar, 23, of Cornelius, pulled up to a Taco Bell drive-thru.

The sergeant saw as the woman allegedly reached out of her window and through the open drive-thru window to pour alcohol into the employee’s mouth.

The sheriff’s office reports Aguilar was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants-alcohol.

At the jail, the woman reportedly blew a .12 blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer.