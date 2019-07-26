Woman arrested after allegedly pouring alcohol into Taco Bell worker’s mouth through drive-thru window

Posted 9:58 am, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, July 26, 2019

Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A woman was arrested in what a sheriff’s office called the “weirdest” DUI arrest of the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared the bizarre story to Facebook on Sunday.

At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s sergeant was behind as Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar, 23, of Cornelius, pulled up to a Taco Bell drive-thru.

The sergeant saw as the woman allegedly reached out of her window and through the open drive-thru window to pour alcohol into the employee’s mouth.

The sheriff’s office reports Aguilar was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants-alcohol.

At the jail, the woman reportedly blew a .12 blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.