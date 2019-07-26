× Woman accused of assaulting deputy, trying to crash patrol car while in custody in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A woman is accused of assaulting multiple law enforcement officers and trying to crash a patrol car, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandy Leonard Hill, 27, of Greensboro, is charged with felony assault physical injury to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resisting public officer, misdemeanor injury to personal property, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner and two counts misdemeanor assault on a government official.

Hill was already in the Randolph County Detention Center on unrelated charges when, on Thursday night, she was taken to Randolph Health for evaluation of self-inflicted injuries.

While waiting at the hospital, Hill assaulted the deputy who was escorting her during the medical visit, the release said. The deputy was not injured.

On the way back to the detention center, Hill was able to get out of her restraints and assault the deputy driving the patrol car, causing minor injuries, the release said.

Hill is also accused of trying to crash the patrol car while they were headed southbound in I-73/74. The sheriff’s office said she grabbed the steering wheel and another driver and his family were almost hit.

The deputy was able to get back control of the steering wheel and avoid a crash.

Once back at the detention center, Hill is accused of assaulting two detention officers.

Hill was given a $40,000 bond for the charges. She has multiple court dates scheduled for later this month for the incident Thursday night as well as other charges.