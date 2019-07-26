Suspect arrested after gun heist at Atlas Firearms in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have made an arrest after Atlas Firearms was broken into and burglarized last month, according to a news release.

Kaylan Matthew Stimpson, 17, was arrested by police on an outstanding warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

During the investigation, evidence was found connecting Stimpson to the burglary at Atlas Firearms.

Stimpson was then charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen firearms.

The break-in happened on June 25 around 5:30 a.m., when the owner of Atlas Firearms said a group of men rammed an SUV into the wall of the store.

Surveillance video shows three people get out of the vehicle and go into the building.

The thieves stole guns and ammunition from inside before taking off.

Greensboro police said they are still looking for the other suspects.