Person taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Friday night, according to a news release Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the area of Burbank and East Bragg streets around 8:20 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

