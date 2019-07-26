× Person taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Friday night, according to a news release Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the area of Burbank and East Bragg streets around 8:20 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

36.063222 -79.773784