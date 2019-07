× Person found dead in parking lot of High Point Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in High Point, according to police.

At about 8:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a medical call at the Walmart at 2628 S. Main St.

Police have not identified the person.

Multiple officers and an ambulance were on scene through the morning.

Police said the incident “does not look criminal.”