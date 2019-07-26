× North Carolina SBI agents sent to hospital after bomb materials explode during search

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two agents with the State Bureau of Investigation were hurt when bomb-making materials exploded in Sampson County, according to the North Carolina SBI.

Thursday night, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Agent Brian Joy found bomb-making materials during a search.

As the search continued into early Friday morning, the agents were working to render the materials safe when they exploded.

Both agents were hurt.

Joy was airlifted to a burn center. He is in critical condition.

Luper was later transported to the burn center as well. He was last reported in stable condition.

“Please keep the agents and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they recover,” the SBI said in a news release.