Man charged after 2 NC bomb squad agents sent to hospital when materials exploded during search

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged after an explosion injured two agents with the State Bureau of Investigation Friday morning in Sampson County, WRAL reports.

Authorities found at least one pipe bomb when they pulled over Jimmy Tyndall, 33, in a car near Spivey’s Corner, deputies told WRAL.

Thursday night, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Agent Brian Joy found bomb-making materials during a search.

As the search continued into early Friday morning, the agents were working to render the materials safe when they exploded and injured the agents.

Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. He is in critical condition.

Luper was later transported to the burn center as well. He was last reported in stable condition.

Tyndall is facing several charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and mephedrone possession in connection with the blast, according to WRAL.

He is currently in the Sampson County Jail.