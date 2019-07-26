Man breaks into Burlington Food Lion overnight

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A camera caught a glimpse of the man who broke into a Food Lion in Burlington overnight.

At about 12:06 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to an alarm at the Food Lion at 2208 N. Church St., according to police.

At the scene, police found the west side entrance shattered.

Officers used a K-9 to search the area but did not find a suspect.

Surveillance video captured the break-in, showing a man smash through the door with a blunt object.

The robber took an undetermined amount of merchandise from the grocery store.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.