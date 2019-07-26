× Man arrested after crashing into ditch, running across Mooresville Dragway track, deputies say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man crashed a BMW into a ditch and ran across the track at Mooresville Dragway — and deputies say it was all because of a bit of marijuana.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Johnson was on Wilkinson Road, near N.C. 152, when he saw a black 2006 BMW 750LI speeding.

He clocked the car going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the BMW sped up, roaring past Performance Road, past Mooresville Dragway toward Iredell County.

The deputy said the car crossed the border and blasted through the stop sign at the intersection of Linwood Road and Patterson Road before crashing into a ditch.

The car then drove out of the ditch and back into Rowan County on Patterson Road.

The driver pulled into the parking lot of Mooresville Dragway, looping around parked cars, before getting out of the BMW and running, the sheriff’s office reports.

The racetrack was crowded for Test-n-Tune night.

The deputy ran after the man across the track and over a fence.

The suspect then reportedly stopped running, turned around and allowed the deputy to arrest him.

An ID identified the suspect as Tiko Jermaine Adams, 35, of Mooresville. The deputy said he found a black scale, which the sheriff’s office said is often used for weighing marijuana.

Adams allegedly told the deputy he sped off because he had a marijuana blunt. He said he tossed it into the ditch when he crashed.

Adams was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest as well as speeding, driving while license revoked, running a stop sign, careless and reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $35,000 bond.