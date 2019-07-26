Help the FBI identify the ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ — she last robbed in NC

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking everyone to be on the lookout for the Pink Lady Bandit — who is on a three-state crime spree, lastly in North Carolina.

The woman has robbed three banks in three different states in the last seven days.

The first robbery happened on July 20 at the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She then hit Delaware where she robbed the M&T Bank on July 23.

Most recently, the Pink Lady Bandit robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina.

In each robbery the woman has shown a bank teller a note demanding money. She’s also carried a distinctive pink handbag in two of the three robberies–which is why she was dubbed the Pink Lady Bandit.

The woman is between 5’2” and 5’4” weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI at (704) 672-6100.