Groom falls into volcano on honeymoon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A horrific honeymoon tested a newly wedded Indiana couple, but they say their bond remained strong, WSVN reports.

"I got knocked unconscious at first but then my memory goes in and out of things I remember after the fall," said Clay Chastin, who fell into a dormant volcano at St. Kitts.

Clay and his wife Acaimie had both planned to hike into mount Liamuiga's crater basin.

Acaimie only made it about 15-20 feet down because she's not a big fan of height, so Clay continued on by himself.

Then Acaimie heard a snap, which the couple believes was his rope, and she just knew something was wrong.

"I listened really. really closely and I heard what sounded like clay saying help! just really, really faintly. and at that point in time, I just started freaking out. I started praying right away because, I mean, I had no idea what was going on," Acaimie said.

Acaimie, just over 100 pounds, helped hoist her husband out. For hours, the pair hiked their way to help.

Clay stayed temporarily at a hospital at St. Kitts before he was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

He is still feeling the effects of the frightening fall.

"Every now and then, I'll get headaches. I still can't hear out of my right ear. my right ear has been deaf ever since I fell," Clay said.

He is grateful to be alive and for his wife.

"I could stand up and I could move my feet to walk, but I had no sense of direction and no balance. And the fact that I had to lean on her most of the way down. and she was able to keep going and support me through that, is nothing short of a miracle," Clay said.

Clay's family expects him to stay in the hospital for the next several days before he is able to go home.