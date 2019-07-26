Greensboro police see increase in car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating a string of car break-ins at the Lake Jeanette Swim and Tennis Club.

Three people reported that they had their car windows busted out and valuables were taken from their cars Thursday afternoon.

“Material things are one thing, but I don't ever want my kids to be in danger," said Alex Rossato, a member of the club.

The swim and tennis club is packed with people during the summer days, so the warning email sent about the break-ins that happened Thursday evening came as a surprise to many.

Greensboro police reports show it happened sometime before 4 p.m.

FOX8 spoke with two of the three victims over the phone who say they've spent their Friday trying to repair their vehicles, cancel bank cards and recover items like their social security cards.

“Our houses are right here and if they're there then they're not far away from being bold enough to break in some of these houses," Rossato said.

Alex Rossato and his family faithfully use this pool and live right next to it.

“We do things like try and get more cameras and stuff on the house so we can deter it. It's a big concern for sure," Rossato said.

He doesn't understand how no one heard what was going on.

“It's loud once you're in there because of the music and there's kids playing, so I can see how you can't hear the glass breaking. The traffic is another loud piece," Rossato said.

Greensboro police officers have seen an increase in car break-ins.

So far this year, there's been more than 1,800 break-ins reported.