Greensboro police respond to disturbance involving hundreds of young people at Greensboro Sportsplex

Posted 10:04 pm, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05PM, July 26, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police responded to a disturbance involving hundreds of young people Friday night.

More than a dozen officers were called to the Greensboro Sportsplex just after 9 p.m.

The facility was hosting the Summer Night Lights program for teens, a program designed to keep kids out of trouble.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene said parents were coming to pick up their kids.

Guilford County deputies helped clear the sportsplex and the surrounding parking lots.

There is no word on if any arrests were made.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.