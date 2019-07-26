Greensboro police respond to disturbance involving hundreds of young people at Greensboro Sportsplex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police responded to a disturbance involving hundreds of young people Friday night.

More than a dozen officers were called to the Greensboro Sportsplex just after 9 p.m.

The facility was hosting the Summer Night Lights program for teens, a program designed to keep kids out of trouble.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene said parents were coming to pick up their kids.

Guilford County deputies helped clear the sportsplex and the surrounding parking lots.

There is no word on if any arrests were made.