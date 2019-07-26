Florida trio arrested on drug charges hours after winning lottery, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Three people in Florida were taken into custody on drug charges hours after two of them had redeemed a $20,000 scratch-off ticket Tuesday, deputies said, WESH reports.

Luis Correa, 39, and Migdalia Cruz, 59, were arrested on heroin-related charges, and Dana LaFlamme, 34, was arrested on a probation violation.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant and the trio was arrested at home.

Deputies said three bags that Correa was holding tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

Cruz told detectives that she and her son had recently claimed the $20,000 winning scratch-off ticket prize.

Cruz was released on $5,000 bail, deputies said.

Correa is being held on $36,000 bail.

LaFlamme is being held without bond.