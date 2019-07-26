Five people indicted on meth, heroin, cocaine charges in Randolph County, one still wanted

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Five people were indicted for the distribution of narcotics as a result of five separate investigations related to the sale of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Kelly Jean Harvey Brower, 41, of Asheboro, is charged with felony possession methamphetamine, two counts of felony sell/deliver heroin, two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, five counts felony sell/deliver methamphetamine, five counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.

She is under a $250,000 secured bond.

Tommy Lee Charles Tate, 23, of Sophia, is charged with felony sell/deliver heroin and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

He is under a $125,000 secured bond.

Jahmel Fuquan Roberts, 22, of Asheboro, is charged with felony sell/deliver cocaine and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine.

He is under a $10,000 secured bond.

Tevin Maurice Gray, 25, of Asheboro, is charged with two counts of felony sell/deliver cocaine, two counts felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and two counts felony manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of park.

He is under a $100,000 secured bond in the Randolph County Detention Center. His court date is set for August 28.

The release says orders for arrest have been issued for Randall Gale Tate for felony sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.