Facebook co-founder working with government on how to break up Facebook, Wednesday breaks record for most flights in one day and more

Posted 7:18 am, July 26, 2019, by

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Facebook's co-founder who is working with the government on how to break up Facebook, Wednesday which had the most recorded flights on one-day and Amazon which took a hit from surging shipping costs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.