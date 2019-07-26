In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Facebook's co-founder who is working with the government on how to break up Facebook, Wednesday which had the most recorded flights on one-day and Amazon which took a hit from surging shipping costs.
Facebook co-founder working with government on how to break up Facebook, Wednesday breaks record for most flights in one day and more
Mississippi sued over ban on calling non-meats meat, Wikipedia co-founder organizes boycott over alleged data exploitation and more
Amazon working toward free one-day shipping with Prime, Southwest Airlines cancels 10,000 flights and more
UPS to begin delivering 7 days a week, pair of 1972 Nike shoes sells for $475,500 and more
Half of Americans considering buying virtual assistants on Prime Day, Toyota working on solar-power car and more
Dollar Tree breaks $1 promise, Duke Energy buys 60-megawatt solar project and more
‘Avengers: Endgame’ dominates with 90% of U.S. ticket sales, Epic Games breaks venture capital records and more
-
Facebook to announce details of new cryptocurrency, Target may have lost $50 million over register outage and more
Uber Eats adds ‘dine-in’ option for some customers
Facebook Messenger Kids app allows users to talk to strangers, Pinterest introduces emotional wellness activities and more
You can now buy a house on Amazon, consumers determine the most ‘patriotic’ brands and more
Apple Music surpasses Spotify in paid subscribers, hundreds of flights canceled over grounded Boeing 737 Max plans and more
North Carolina’s favorite vegetable, Amazon sued over Alexa recording children and more
One-third of Americans say they need a side job to make ends meet, Kroger to sell CBD-infused products and more