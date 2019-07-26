Disturbing video captures crash that killed father of five; alleged drunk driver in custody

This video is graphic and may be disturbing to some.

FRESNO, Calif. — A man accused of killing a father of five while severely intoxicated pleaded not guilty.

Police in Fresno, California say the father was killed Saturday night.

The violent crash was caught on video.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said, "The light had just turned from red to green and he was as you can see easing his way into the intersection so he had no way of seeing what was about to happen."

With a signal to go, Shawn Milton, a father expecting his sixth child, had absolutely no way of knowing what was on the other side of this white car.

Police say it was 22-year-old Gustavo Blanco who got into his car while drunk, drove at dangerous speeds and blew through a red light.

"We've determined that that signal was red for about 4.25 seconds prior to him entering into the intersection against the red signal," Dyer said.

Blanco is believed to have been driving 70 mph in a 35 zone.

"At that speed, things happen pretty quick, especially when you're drunk," Dyer said

The guy that police say caused this refused a breathalyzer test, but even four hours later when police got a warrant to test him, investigators say he still blew a .15.

The legal limit for a driver is .08 blood alcohol content.

Fresno police say the department is heartbroken.

"I wish we could have saved Mr. Milton's life but unfortunately a drunk driver took his life," Dyer said.

So far this year, Fresno police have arrested 100 more people driving under the influence but even so, deaths from DUI crashes are up 67 percent.

"We're finding that those individuals that are driving on the streets have a higher alcohol level than perhaps they've had in the past," Dyer said.

Gustavo Blanco remains in jail with his bail set at $159,000, which is expected to go up.

The Milton family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses in memory of Shawn Milton.